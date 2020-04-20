1319 Aguacate Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities game room media room

Spacious and immaculate 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home in Southchase-Orlando - Your Search is Over!! Come see this spacious home located in the beautiful gated community of Kempton Park in South Chase. No rear neighbors. This lovely, move-in ready large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for a new family. The master bedroom is located on the first level with a garden tub and a separate shower. The spacious kitchen features an eat-in area and breakfast bar. The main level of the home has beautiful Prima Forest Tile floors (18x18) and the second level features beautiful wood floors, NO carpet in this home! The spacious and beautiful game room is also located on the second level. This is the perfect space to spend quality entertainment time with the family. The media center located in the game room stays. Solar Panels on the rooftop help with heating and cooling of this big home, keeping the utilities low. Walking distance to the Public Library and shopping centers. Close proximity to Osceola Parkway, Greenway & Turnpike. This home is a MUST SEE!! A True GEM!!! Call today and schedule a private showing.



No Pets Allowed



