1319 Aguacate Ct.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

1319 Aguacate Ct.

1319 Aguacate Court · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Aguacate Court, Southchase, FL 32837

Amenities

hardwood floors
game room
media room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Spacious and immaculate 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath home in Southchase-Orlando - Your Search is Over!! Come see this spacious home located in the beautiful gated community of Kempton Park in South Chase. No rear neighbors. This lovely, move-in ready large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for a new family. The master bedroom is located on the first level with a garden tub and a separate shower. The spacious kitchen features an eat-in area and breakfast bar. The main level of the home has beautiful Prima Forest Tile floors (18x18) and the second level features beautiful wood floors, NO carpet in this home! The spacious and beautiful game room is also located on the second level. This is the perfect space to spend quality entertainment time with the family. The media center located in the game room stays. Solar Panels on the rooftop help with heating and cooling of this big home, keeping the utilities low. Walking distance to the Public Library and shopping centers. Close proximity to Osceola Parkway, Greenway & Turnpike. This home is a MUST SEE!! A True GEM!!! Call today and schedule a private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have any available units?
1319 Aguacate Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
What amenities does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have?
Some of 1319 Aguacate Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, game room, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Aguacate Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Aguacate Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Aguacate Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southchase.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. offer parking?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have a pool?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Aguacate Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Aguacate Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
