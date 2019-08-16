All apartments in Southchase
11946 Redbridge Drive

11946 Redbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11946 Redbridge Drive, Southchase, FL 32824
Southchase

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Three Bedroom Two Bath House in Southchase.

SHOWINGS LINK - To schedule a showing, click here: https://secure.rently.com/properties/933727

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/G3L3cJyEEha2urPeezdX2YJj

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have any available units?
11946 Redbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southchase, FL.
Is 11946 Redbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11946 Redbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11946 Redbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11946 Redbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11946 Redbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11946 Redbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
