All apartments in South Sarasota
Find more places like 2309 LYNN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Sarasota, FL
/
2309 LYNN STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:30 PM

2309 LYNN STREET

2309 Lynn Street · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Sarasota
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal. Open kitchen/living room/dining room combination, terrazzo floors throughout, lots of windows and one car attached garage. The kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of counter space and cabinets, closet pantry and a kitchen island with seating. Master bedroom has a king sized bed. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Bonus room off the living room can be used as an office. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. The home has a very large, fully fenced yard. Perfect for a dog. The owner will consider a small to large sized dog with a non refundable $300 pet fee. Wide open for bookings. This will not last long so call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 LYNN STREET have any available units?
2309 LYNN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2309 LYNN STREET have?
Some of 2309 LYNN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 LYNN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2309 LYNN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 LYNN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 LYNN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2309 LYNN STREET does offer parking.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 LYNN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET have a pool?
No, 2309 LYNN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2309 LYNN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 LYNN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 LYNN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 LYNN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2309 LYNN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Sarasota 2 BedroomsSouth Sarasota 3 Bedrooms
South Sarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Sarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
South Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity