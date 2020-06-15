2309 LYNN STREET

Amenities
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal. Open kitchen/living room/dining room combination, terrazzo floors throughout, lots of windows and one car attached garage. The kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of counter space and cabinets, closet pantry and a kitchen island with seating. Master bedroom has a king sized bed. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Bonus room off the living room can be used as an office. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. The home has a very large, fully fenced yard. Perfect for a dog. The owner will consider a small to large sized dog with a non refundable $300 pet fee. Wide open for bookings. This will not last long so call today!!