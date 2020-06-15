2309 LYNN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal. Open kitchen/living room/dining room combination, terrazzo floors throughout, lots of windows and one car attached garage. The kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of counter space and cabinets, closet pantry and a kitchen island with seating. Master bedroom has a king sized bed. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Bonus room off the living room can be used as an office. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. The home has a very large, fully fenced yard. Perfect for a dog. The owner will consider a small to large sized dog with a non refundable $300 pet fee. Wide open for bookings. This will not last long so call today!!