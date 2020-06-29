All apartments in South Pasadena
South Pasadena, FL
7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

7420 Bay Island Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Bay Island Dr S, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful water view from this updated unit which is nicely furnished and also has a washer and dryer. This complex has it all! Tennis courts, pools and clubhouse that has many activities. Great vacation spot! Available March and April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have any available units?
7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have?
Some of 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

