Beautiful water view from this updated unit which is nicely furnished and also has a washer and dryer. This complex has it all! Tennis courts, pools and clubhouse that has many activities. Great vacation spot! Available March and April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have any available units?
7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have?
Some of 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.