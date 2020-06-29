7420 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful water view from this updated unit which is nicely furnished and also has a washer and dryer. This complex has it all! Tennis courts, pools and clubhouse that has many activities. Great vacation spot! Available March and April.