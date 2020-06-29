All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

6903 S SHORE DRIVE S

6903 South Shore Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6903 South Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool home is in Pasadena Isles surrounded by million-dollar waterfront homes. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home and the garage was closed in for additional space. This property is 2 miles from the beach. This home has a great pool and deck area outback.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have any available units?
6903 S SHORE DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have?
Some of 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
6903 S SHORE DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6903 S SHORE DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

