6903 S SHORE DRIVE S

6903 South Shore Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Pool home is in Pasadena Isles surrounded by million-dollar waterfront homes. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home and the garage was closed in for additional space. This property is 2 miles from the beach. This home has a great pool and deck area outback.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
