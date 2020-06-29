6903 S SHORE DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Pool home is in Pasadena Isles surrounded by million-dollar waterfront homes. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home and the garage was closed in for additional space. This property is 2 miles from the beach. This home has a great pool and deck area outback.