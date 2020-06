Amenities

Very nicely furnished and maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath corner apartment with water views from every room. Two large balconies facing east and south offering water views and sunny exposures. Deeded beach access and pool on the intracoastal. One covered parking spot and washer dryer in residence. Great location for beach, shops, restaurants, town of Palm Beach and Delray Beach. Three month minimum. Flexible terms as owner will also consider longer seasonal or furnished annual rental.