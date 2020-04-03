3575 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool. Live the beach & island life! All from this SPACIOUS (almost 1300 sq ft) 2 bd, 2 bth condo-lives like a patio home! This is main floor unit, so no stairs or elevator to enter &parking is very near unit front door. Tile floors except comfortable carpet in bedrooms. Lots of light w/fresh white paint&many windows. Huge master suite.Enjoy the (very) nearby: Resorts w/spas, flip-flop to 5-star dining, fishing excursions, ocean front public golf course w/ocean view dining, LakeWorthBeach ocean park &fishing pier, a variety of shopping and activities and near Publix island grocery store! Possible flexible lease term, but minimum 90 da