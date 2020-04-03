All apartments in South Palm Beach
Find more places like 3575 S Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Palm Beach, FL
/
3575 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

3575 S Ocean Boulevard

3575 South Ocean Boulevard · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Palm Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3575 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Possible short term (4 month) to longer term rental. Enjoy beach and ocean, use the 4 mile path along the intracoastal, enjoy the Brittany pool. Live the beach & island life! All from this SPACIOUS (almost 1300 sq ft) 2 bd, 2 bth condo-lives like a patio home! This is main floor unit, so no stairs or elevator to enter &parking is very near unit front door. Tile floors except comfortable carpet in bedrooms. Lots of light w/fresh white paint&many windows. Huge master suite.Enjoy the (very) nearby: Resorts w/spas, flip-flop to 5-star dining, fishing excursions, ocean front public golf course w/ocean view dining, LakeWorthBeach ocean park &fishing pier, a variety of shopping and activities and near Publix island grocery store! Possible flexible lease term, but minimum 90 da

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3575 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3575 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3575 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3575 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3575 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Palm Beach.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3575 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3575 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3575 S Ocean Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Palm Beach 1 BedroomsSouth Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
South Palm Beach Furnished ApartmentsSouth Palm Beach Luxury Places
South Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FL
Ives Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity