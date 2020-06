3525 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED PASSTHROUGH WHICH ALLOWS YOU TO COOK AND ENTERTAIN WITHOUT MISSING A BEAT! BOTH BATHROOMS ARE UPDATED WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, NEWER FIXTURES & TILED SHOWER/TUB . WASHER/DRYER, NEWER A/C, THE APT IS TILED THROUGHOUT & OFFERS A NORTHERN EXPOSURE WITH INTRACOASTAL VIEWS. IT HAS IMPACT WINDOWS AND HURRICANE SHUTTERS. THIS BOUTIQUE BUILDING IS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL W/ HEATED POOL & BOAT DOCK.