Red Road Commons Apartment Homes

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access key fob access media room business center carport coffee bar community garden elevator green community 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub lobby package receiving

Living in South Miami, FL has never been more convenient or stylish than life at Red Road Commons! Just across the street from The University of Miami and close to major shopping centers restaurants, you'll have an all-access pass to all local events and amenities, and RRC's privat events with resort-style amenities.



Enjoy our community in one of the unique one, two, or three-bedroom apartments for rent. Each large bedroom has a private bathroom and the shared apartment spaces are decked out with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes and fixtures. Bring your friends over - Red Road Commons is home to the top amenities with a rec room, social areas throughout, media and study rooms, 24-hour fitness studio, and of course, a very nice pool. Something else you can find at RRC that you can't find on-campus, pet-friendly spaces everywhere, including the on-site dog park.



