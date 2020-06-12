All apartments in South Miami
7341 Sw 67th Ct
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:37 AM

7341 Sw 67th Ct

7341 Southwest 67th Court · (201) 845-7300
Location

7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
courtyard
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
internet access
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided. Complimentary Wifi and DISHTV. Lawn Service and Pool Maintained. Completely furnished 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Private courtyard. Pet friendly. Kid friendly. $6400 per Month, plus applicable taxes and service For consideration book online, or send an email to with inquiryiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have any available units?
7341 Sw 67th Ct has a unit available for $6,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have?
Some of 7341 Sw 67th Ct's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 Sw 67th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Sw 67th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Sw 67th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7341 Sw 67th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct offer parking?
No, 7341 Sw 67th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 Sw 67th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7341 Sw 67th Ct has a pool.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7341 Sw 67th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7341 Sw 67th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7341 Sw 67th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7341 Sw 67th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
