7341 Sw 67th Ct

Amenities
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided. Complimentary Wifi and DISHTV. Lawn Service and Pool Maintained. Completely furnished 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Private courtyard. Pet friendly. Kid friendly. $6400 per Month, plus applicable taxes and service For consideration book online, or send an email to with inquiryiP