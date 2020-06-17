All apartments in South Miami
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 PM

6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace

6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, South Miami, FL 33155
South Miami

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed. A rare find in prime location on South Miami area. Mint 2 bedroom, 1 bath with oversized sink, travertine tiles throughout home. Windowed kitchen with top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry with plenty of storage space and finishing's. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flood the home all day long, you can enjoy the covered terrace that leads to an oversized lot with 10,000 + sq ft,, plenty of room for storage of boat or trailer. Full size washer and dryer outside. Pets permitted. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3543102 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have any available units?
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Miami, FL.
Is 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
