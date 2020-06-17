Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

6652 Southwest 52nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33155 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 05/12/2020. Pets: allowed. A rare find in prime location on South Miami area. Mint 2 bedroom, 1 bath with oversized sink, travertine tiles throughout home. Windowed kitchen with top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry with plenty of storage space and finishing's. Plenty of windows allow natural light to flood the home all day long, you can enjoy the covered terrace that leads to an oversized lot with 10,000 + sq ft,, plenty of room for storage of boat or trailer. Full size washer and dryer outside. Pets permitted. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3543102 ]