Here it is, walking distance to the university of Miami ( UM), metro rail, hospitals,supermarket, malls, restaurants, U S 1 and the highways.This is a completely upgraded 4 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bath condo- townhouse styled located in the very high demanded area in South Miami Fl 33143. This unit features new ceramic tiles, new blinds, new kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, freshly painted inside out to name a few. Hurry up before it's too late.