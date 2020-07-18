All apartments in South Miami
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

6000 SW 76 St

6000 Southwest 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Southwest 76th Street, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Great corner house close to restaurants and entertainment in the heart of South Miami. New kitchen, freshly painted, on a beautiful piece of land with huge parking space with new washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 SW 76 St have any available units?
6000 SW 76 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Miami, FL.
What amenities does 6000 SW 76 St have?
Some of 6000 SW 76 St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 SW 76 St currently offering any rent specials?
6000 SW 76 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 SW 76 St pet-friendly?
No, 6000 SW 76 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 6000 SW 76 St offer parking?
Yes, 6000 SW 76 St offers parking.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 SW 76 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have a pool?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have a pool.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have accessible units?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have units with air conditioning.
