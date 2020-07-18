Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Miami, FL
/
6000 SW 76 St
6000 SW 76 St
6000 Southwest 76th Street
No Longer Available
Location
6000 Southwest 76th Street, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great corner house close to restaurants and entertainment in the heart of South Miami. New kitchen, freshly painted, on a beautiful piece of land with huge parking space with new washer & dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6000 SW 76 St have any available units?
6000 SW 76 St doesn't have any available units at this time.
South Miami, FL
.
What amenities does 6000 SW 76 St have?
Some of 6000 SW 76 St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 6000 SW 76 St currently offering any rent specials?
6000 SW 76 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 SW 76 St pet-friendly?
No, 6000 SW 76 St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in South Miami
.
Does 6000 SW 76 St offer parking?
Yes, 6000 SW 76 St offers parking.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 SW 76 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have a pool?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have a pool.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have accessible units?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 SW 76 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 SW 76 St does not have units with air conditioning.
