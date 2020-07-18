All apartments in South Miami
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

5788 SW 77th Ter

5788 Southwest 77th Terrace · (888) 534-1116
Location

5788 Southwest 77th Terrace, South Miami, FL 33143
South Miami

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,750

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,. Chef's kitchen with 6 burner gas stove, restaurant style SS warming hood, wall component with microwave, oven and warming tray. En-suite guest bedroom, maid's quarters, and laundry on first floor. Upstairs, Master suite with open large closet, safe & vanity area; stunning Master bath with double rain shower & tub. Ample hallway allows for placement of large desk,. Two additional en-suite bedrooms, all with plantation shutters. Loaded with lots of extras, located close to the best schools and walking distance to downtown South Miami this house is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have any available units?
5788 SW 77th Ter has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5788 SW 77th Ter have?
Some of 5788 SW 77th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5788 SW 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5788 SW 77th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5788 SW 77th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5788 SW 77th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Miami.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter offer parking?
No, 5788 SW 77th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5788 SW 77th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5788 SW 77th Ter has a pool.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5788 SW 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5788 SW 77th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 5788 SW 77th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5788 SW 77th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
