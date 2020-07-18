5788 SW 77th Ter

Amenities

Great family home on fully fenced corner lot. Gorgeous tropical landscape, large salt water pool with cool & heat system and whirlpool, full cabana bath, covered built in gas BBQ, gas generator, metal roof, impact windows & doors,. Chef's kitchen with 6 burner gas stove, restaurant style SS warming hood, wall component with microwave, oven and warming tray. En-suite guest bedroom, maid's quarters, and laundry on first floor. Upstairs, Master suite with open large closet, safe & vanity area; stunning Master bath with double rain shower & tub. Ample hallway allows for placement of large desk,. Two additional en-suite bedrooms, all with plantation shutters. Loaded with lots of extras, located close to the best schools and walking distance to downtown South Miami this house is a must see.