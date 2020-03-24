All apartments in South Apopka
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

1442 Lakecrest Drive

Location

1442 Lakecrest Drive, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have any available units?
1442 Lakecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
Is 1442 Lakecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Lakecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Lakecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Lakecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1442 Lakecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Lakecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Lakecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1442 Lakecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Lakecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Lakecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Lakecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
