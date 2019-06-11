All apartments in South Apopka
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1109 S. Hawthorne Ave

1109 S Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 S Hawthorne Avenue, South Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pet friendly
2 Bed/1 Bath Home For Rent in Apopka! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

- Recently Renovated
- New Appliances
- Easy access to major roadways including 414 and 441
- Just minutes from Magnolia Park's basketball courts, camp grounds, boat ramp, fishing, playground, and recreational areas!

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
1109 S. Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Apopka, FL.
What amenities does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S. Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 S. Hawthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
