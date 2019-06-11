1109 S. Hawthorne Ave

Amenities

2 Bed/1 Bath Home For Rent in Apopka! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



- Recently Renovated

- New Appliances

- Easy access to major roadways including 414 and 441

- Just minutes from Magnolia Park's basketball courts, camp grounds, boat ramp, fishing, playground, and recreational areas!



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933005)