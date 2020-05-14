840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION !! - This beautiful and well kept condo features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at the first floor of Las Palmas at Sand Lake.
The Community has a pool, fitness center.
It is also conveniently located near Florida Mall , MCO aircport and other major Roads, restaurants and shopping centers.
IMPORTANT:
*Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condominiums requires all their residents to apply, thus additional application fee will be required payable directly to them*
Information:
- Available: Starting April 17th, 2020
- Rent: $1,425.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,425.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $75.00 per adult
- Beds: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher
Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Criminal Records
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the past 5 years
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**
***Hablamos Espanol**
