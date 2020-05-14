All apartments in Sky Lake
Home
/
Sky Lake, FL
/
840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A

840 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

840 Sky Lake Circle, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
LOCATION LOCATION !! - This beautiful and well kept condo features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at the first floor of Las Palmas at Sand Lake.

The Community has a pool, fitness center.

It is also conveniently located near Florida Mall , MCO aircport and other major Roads, restaurants and shopping centers.

IMPORTANT:
*Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condominiums requires all their residents to apply, thus additional application fee will be required payable directly to them*

Information:
- Available: Starting April 17th, 2020
- Rent: $1,425.00 per month
- Security Deposit: $1,425.00 minimum
- Pets: Allowed, small
- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet
- Application Fee: $75.00 per adult
- Beds: 2
- Bathrooms: 2

Appliances:
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Dishwasher

Requirements:
- Income required 3 times the rent
- NO Criminal Records
- Credit Score on a good standing
- NO Evictions in the past 5 years
-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**

***Hablamos Espanol**

(RLNE5720225)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have any available units?
840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
What amenities does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have?
Some of 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A offer parking?
No, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A has a pool.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have accessible units?
No, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
