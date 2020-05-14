840 Sky Lake Ci Unit A

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION !! - This beautiful and well kept condo features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at the first floor of Las Palmas at Sand Lake.



The Community has a pool, fitness center.



It is also conveniently located near Florida Mall , MCO aircport and other major Roads, restaurants and shopping centers.



IMPORTANT:

*Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condominiums requires all their residents to apply, thus additional application fee will be required payable directly to them*



Information:

- Available: Starting April 17th, 2020

- Rent: $1,425.00 per month

- Security Deposit: $1,425.00 minimum

- Pets: Allowed, small

- Pet Fee: $300.00 per pet

- Application Fee: $75.00 per adult

- Beds: 2

- Bathrooms: 2



Appliances:

- Refrigerator

- Stove

- Dishwasher



Requirements:

- Income required 3 times the rent

- NO Criminal Records

- Credit Score on a good standing

- NO Evictions in the past 5 years

-**Tenant Liability Insurance Required, for $12.50 more a month; or Renter's Insurance Required**



***Hablamos Espanol**



