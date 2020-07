Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just renovated!! This is a very lovely 3-bedroom/2-bath single family home on a large corner lot featuring all new granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceiling fans, light fixtures, refrigerator and ceramic tile through out. The fenced-in backyard is perfect for bar-b-ques and entertaining. This cozy home is just waiting for you to come home to.