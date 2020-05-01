1102 DOSS AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

!!MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $150 off first-months rent if applied and moved in by May 1st!! Don't wait, special ends soon! Apply today!!



MOVE-IN READY! Wonderful 2BD/1BTH Condo in Orlando, Now Available For Rent. Prime location near Florida Mall. This cozy first-floor unit boasts tile flooring throughout, front and backdoor entry spacious kitchen, appliance include range, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Washer & dryer hookups, and much, much more. Again mear Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, City Walk, shopping, and Great Schools. Schedule your tour today. This unit won't last long!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is non-refundable. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Maintenance & Utility Reduction Program.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.



We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management Tenants Required Renters Insurance & Utility Maintenance Program