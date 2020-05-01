All apartments in Sky Lake
1102 DOSS AVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 6:54 PM

1102 DOSS AVE

1102 Doss Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Doss Ave, Sky Lake, FL 32809

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
!!MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! $150 off first-months rent if applied and moved in by May 1st!! Don't wait, special ends soon! Apply today!!

MOVE-IN READY! Wonderful 2BD/1BTH Condo in Orlando, Now Available For Rent. Prime location near Florida Mall. This cozy first-floor unit boasts tile flooring throughout, front and backdoor entry spacious kitchen, appliance include range, refrigerator, & dishwasher. Washer & dryer hookups, and much, much more. Again mear Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, City Walk, shopping, and Great Schools. Schedule your tour today. This unit won't last long!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is non-refundable. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Maintenance & Utility Reduction Program.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.

We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management Tenants Required Renters Insurance & Utility Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 DOSS AVE have any available units?
1102 DOSS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sky Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1102 DOSS AVE have?
Some of 1102 DOSS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 DOSS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 DOSS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 DOSS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 DOSS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE offer parking?
No, 1102 DOSS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 DOSS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE have a pool?
No, 1102 DOSS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1102 DOSS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 DOSS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 DOSS AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 DOSS AVE has units with air conditioning.

