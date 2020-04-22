536 Canal Rd

All apartments in Siesta Key
Location

536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease:

Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
From the moment you walk into the the entry way, your eyes span the openness of the well designed open space that leads to the balcony looking over the pool. You have made it to paradise! The main floor has a fabulous gourmet kitchen, expansive bar areas and a dining room table easily seat 10 combined and offers plenty of room for everybody. Paraiso de Siesta offers four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. A full bathroom is found on the main level along with the fourth bedroom which features a queen size bed. Upstairs you'll find a master bedroom with a private outside balcony with partial ocean views and over looking the pool. Master has a King-size bed. Master bath elegant pedestal tub is relaxing and inviting along with separate shower. The second bedroom features a queen bed, with a balcony. Bedroom three features a great kids room, with two bunk beds and beautiful decor. An adjacent full bathroom shared by both guest bedrooms.

Beach accessories are available, including 6-beach chairs, beach umbrella, and beach towels.

This home easily accommodates sleeping arrangements for 11 people.

Outside you'll find an number of features to make life truly enjoyable. In the garden area, you will find a heated swimming pool, outside shower, and table for perfect grill days.

Siesta Key Beach known for its white powder sand is only a quick block and a half stroll up the street, within easy walking distance. Siesta Key Village is easy walk opposite of the beach. You will enjoy dining,and shopping.Everything necessary to have wonderful festive vacation is at your fingertips. There's so much to do and plenty of memories to make with your family. There is something for everyone; lounging, swimming, biking, grilling, cooking, going to the beach, shopping, walking, visiting art galleries, museums, seeing live theater, etc., Paraiso de Siesta, Siesta Key is the finest vacation choice for you and your family and friends.

Rents Monthly & Weekly:
Monthly: Jan-April $14,000.00, May-$14,000.00, June- July $14,000.00,
Aug $9,000.00, Sept $9,000.00,
Oct-Nov $9,000.00, Dec $9,000.00
Weekly: Jan-April $4,200.00/wk, May $2,500.00, June-July$4,200.00, August $2,500.00 1st two weeks then $2,500.00,
September - December $2,500.00

Holiday Rates:
New Years week $4,100.00, Easter week $4,100.00, July 4th week $4,100.00, Thanksgiving week $4,100.00, Christmas week $4,100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Canal Rd have any available units?
536 Canal Rd has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 Canal Rd have?
Some of 536 Canal Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Canal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
536 Canal Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Canal Rd pet-friendly?
No, 536 Canal Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 536 Canal Rd offer parking?
Yes, 536 Canal Rd does offer parking.
Does 536 Canal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 Canal Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Canal Rd have a pool?
Yes, 536 Canal Rd has a pool.
Does 536 Canal Rd have accessible units?
No, 536 Canal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Canal Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Canal Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Canal Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 536 Canal Rd has units with air conditioning.
