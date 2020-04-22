536 Canal Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room

Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease:



Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.

From the moment you walk into the the entry way, your eyes span the openness of the well designed open space that leads to the balcony looking over the pool. You have made it to paradise! The main floor has a fabulous gourmet kitchen, expansive bar areas and a dining room table easily seat 10 combined and offers plenty of room for everybody. Paraiso de Siesta offers four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. A full bathroom is found on the main level along with the fourth bedroom which features a queen size bed. Upstairs you'll find a master bedroom with a private outside balcony with partial ocean views and over looking the pool. Master has a King-size bed. Master bath elegant pedestal tub is relaxing and inviting along with separate shower. The second bedroom features a queen bed, with a balcony. Bedroom three features a great kids room, with two bunk beds and beautiful decor. An adjacent full bathroom shared by both guest bedrooms.



Beach accessories are available, including 6-beach chairs, beach umbrella, and beach towels.



This home easily accommodates sleeping arrangements for 11 people.



Outside you'll find an number of features to make life truly enjoyable. In the garden area, you will find a heated swimming pool, outside shower, and table for perfect grill days.



Siesta Key Beach known for its white powder sand is only a quick block and a half stroll up the street, within easy walking distance. Siesta Key Village is easy walk opposite of the beach. You will enjoy dining,and shopping.Everything necessary to have wonderful festive vacation is at your fingertips. There's so much to do and plenty of memories to make with your family. There is something for everyone; lounging, swimming, biking, grilling, cooking, going to the beach, shopping, walking, visiting art galleries, museums, seeing live theater, etc., Paraiso de Siesta, Siesta Key is the finest vacation choice for you and your family and friends.



Rents Monthly & Weekly:

Monthly: Jan-April $14,000.00, May-$14,000.00, June- July $14,000.00,

Aug $9,000.00, Sept $9,000.00,

Oct-Nov $9,000.00, Dec $9,000.00

Weekly: Jan-April $4,200.00/wk, May $2,500.00, June-July$4,200.00, August $2,500.00 1st two weeks then $2,500.00,

September - December $2,500.00



Holiday Rates:

New Years week $4,100.00, Easter week $4,100.00, July 4th week $4,100.00, Thanksgiving week $4,100.00, Christmas week $4,100.00