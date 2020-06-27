8942 110TH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage WITH a large Florida room the length of the living room. This one floor, single family home has gleaming terrazzo floors throughout, and carpet in both bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, with a window to let in the morning sun. There is a pass-thru from the kitchen into the dining room which is open to the living room. The second bath is just off the kitchen in the garage which makes it a good place to clean up following yardwork or a trip to the beach. There is also a washer, dryer, and deep sink in the garage and MORE cabinets ! The Florida room is large, with a tile floor and a wall of windows that looks out on the fully fenced backyard for your relaxation and privacy. Move once and stay for years. The home is located in a quiet, lovey subdivision just two blocks off 113th Street in the heart of Seminole. Basically three blocks off 113th, very close to the Post Office and Library, SP College, the Seminole Recreation Complex and just a few more blocks to Seminole City Center. This terrific home will be available to move in September 1. It is tenant occupied but available NOW for showing with 24 hour notice - call the listing agent. This home will rent quickly in highly sought after Seminole, so call now.