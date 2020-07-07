All apartments in Seminole
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

7570 92ND STREET

7570 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7570 92nd Street, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
stainless steel
5 Miles from the Gulf Beaches!! Split Plan 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Condo boasts a large open dining & living space. The rental includes laundry hookup for a stacking washer/dryer. There is a large storage closet located in the main living space. The main bath has a walk in shower, the master has a tub/shower combination. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. This condo has newer neutral grey vinyl plank flooring throughout & new vinyl double hung windows. There is a new sliding glass door leading out to your patio. The kitchen comes equipped with a large stainless refrigerator with bottom freezer with ice maker, electric cook top range, range hood, dishwasher & under sink disposal. Water, Sewer, Trash & Basic Cable included. The condo has a community pool and grilling area for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7570 92ND STREET have any available units?
7570 92ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 7570 92ND STREET have?
Some of 7570 92ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7570 92ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7570 92ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7570 92ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7570 92ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 7570 92ND STREET offer parking?
No, 7570 92ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7570 92ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7570 92ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7570 92ND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7570 92ND STREET has a pool.
Does 7570 92ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 7570 92ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7570 92ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7570 92ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7570 92ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7570 92ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

