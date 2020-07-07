7570 92ND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

5 Miles from the Gulf Beaches!! Split Plan 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Condo boasts a large open dining & living space. The rental includes laundry hookup for a stacking washer/dryer. There is a large storage closet located in the main living space. The main bath has a walk in shower, the master has a tub/shower combination. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. This condo has newer neutral grey vinyl plank flooring throughout & new vinyl double hung windows. There is a new sliding glass door leading out to your patio. The kitchen comes equipped with a large stainless refrigerator with bottom freezer with ice maker, electric cook top range, range hood, dishwasher & under sink disposal. Water, Sewer, Trash & Basic Cable included. The condo has a community pool and grilling area for residents.