Seminole, FL
7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE
7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE

7276 Islamorada Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7276 Islamorada Circle, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
FOR LEASE - GORGEOUS, GATED, WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! Lakefront, Seminole Isle town home offering 3 BR, 2.5 BA and 2,088 sqft of open living space. This beautiful unit has been freshly refurbished, clean & ready to move in right away! This spacious unit has lots of natural light and serene water views. The grand kitchen area displays a center island, maple wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, appliances, built-in desk, eat-in area, closet pantry and abundant cabinet storage. Off the open living/family room is a screened-in balcony overlooking the lake. There is also a separate dining room that could be a den or office area. Upstairs the loft area is great for a work station or sitting area with laundry room nearby. The extra large Master en-suite has double door entry, water views, a soaking tub, separate water closet, his and her sink areas and glassed-in shower. There are two other bedrooms with one having a direct access to the hall bath. Laundry room is also upstairs. Below is a large lanai overlooking the water and an over-sized garage that could fit 2 large vehicles plus storage. Currently basic cable, internet, water & trash removal are included! This gated & resort style waterfront community offers waterfront living with kayak or canoe storage, launch area, fishing dock, tennis courts, fitness center, club house, heated pool and a walking trail. Lake Seminole park with numerous amenities are right across the street. The new Seminole mall is 5 minutes away, pristine Gulf beaches just 10 minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have any available units?
7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have?
Some of 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
