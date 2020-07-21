7276 ISLAMORADA CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

FOR LEASE - GORGEOUS, GATED, WATERFRONT COMMUNITY! Lakefront, Seminole Isle town home offering 3 BR, 2.5 BA and 2,088 sqft of open living space. This beautiful unit has been freshly refurbished, clean & ready to move in right away! This spacious unit has lots of natural light and serene water views. The grand kitchen area displays a center island, maple wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, appliances, built-in desk, eat-in area, closet pantry and abundant cabinet storage. Off the open living/family room is a screened-in balcony overlooking the lake. There is also a separate dining room that could be a den or office area. Upstairs the loft area is great for a work station or sitting area with laundry room nearby. The extra large Master en-suite has double door entry, water views, a soaking tub, separate water closet, his and her sink areas and glassed-in shower. There are two other bedrooms with one having a direct access to the hall bath. Laundry room is also upstairs. Below is a large lanai overlooking the water and an over-sized garage that could fit 2 large vehicles plus storage. Currently basic cable, internet, water & trash removal are included! This gated & resort style waterfront community offers waterfront living with kayak or canoe storage, launch area, fishing dock, tennis courts, fitness center, club house, heated pool and a walking trail. Lake Seminole park with numerous amenities are right across the street. The new Seminole mall is 5 minutes away, pristine Gulf beaches just 10 minutes away!