7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD

WATERFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE in the gated, resort style, waterfront community of Seminole Isle. Offering 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a bonus office/den or possibly 3rd bedroom. This 4th floor condo offers pristine water views of the lake and fountain as well as the neatly manicured grounds. The layout-out is well thought out with an open kitchen and living area, separate breakfast or dinette area and a split bedroom plan. In the kitchen the maple wood cabinets nicely complement the granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Floors are a combined mixture of ceramic tile, carpet and attractive wood laminate. The living room and master bedroom have a view of the interior lake and water fountain. The master en-suite is large and luxurious with two walk-in closets an abundance of counter top and cabinets, with a separate walk-in shower, soaking tub and water closet. There is also an inside laundry room with a utility sink. Enjoy a refreshing drink on your screen enclosed balcony that over-looks the lake, or take a stroll on the walking trail that surrounds the community. Enjoy a work-out or a game of tennis. Keep a kayak or paddle board in the community storage and launch from the community dock. Seminole Isle is located across the street from lake Seminole Park, only 10 minutes to the Gulf beaches, 25 min from Tampa airport and 5 minutes to the New Seminole City center mall. Currently includes basic cable and internet as well as water and trash removal. It just doesn't get any better!