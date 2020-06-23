All apartments in Seminole
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD

7069 Key Haven Road · No Longer Available
Location

7069 Key Haven Road, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
tennis court
WATERFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE in the gated, resort style, waterfront community of Seminole Isle. Offering 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a bonus office/den or possibly 3rd bedroom. This 4th floor condo offers pristine water views of the lake and fountain as well as the neatly manicured grounds. The layout-out is well thought out with an open kitchen and living area, separate breakfast or dinette area and a split bedroom plan. In the kitchen the maple wood cabinets nicely complement the granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Floors are a combined mixture of ceramic tile, carpet and attractive wood laminate. The living room and master bedroom have a view of the interior lake and water fountain. The master en-suite is large and luxurious with two walk-in closets an abundance of counter top and cabinets, with a separate walk-in shower, soaking tub and water closet. There is also an inside laundry room with a utility sink. Enjoy a refreshing drink on your screen enclosed balcony that over-looks the lake, or take a stroll on the walking trail that surrounds the community. Enjoy a work-out or a game of tennis. Keep a kayak or paddle board in the community storage and launch from the community dock. Seminole Isle is located across the street from lake Seminole Park, only 10 minutes to the Gulf beaches, 25 min from Tampa airport and 5 minutes to the New Seminole City center mall. Currently includes basic cable and internet as well as water and trash removal. It just doesn't get any better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have any available units?
7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have?
Some of 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7069 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
