All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD

7040 Key Haven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

7040 Key Haven Road, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC WATER VIEWS FROM THIS TOP FLOOR CONDO! RARELY AVAILABLE 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den/office 1700 sqft condo in the resort style, waterfront community of Seminole Isle! Great condition unit offering a large kitchen with maple cabinets and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen area. Diagonal tile floor in the living areas with wood laminate in the bedrooms and office/den. Screened-in balcony with wide water views to enjoy the brilliant sunsets. Seminole Isle is a gated resort style waterfront community in a central location. Very popular area across from lake Seminole Park and a few minutes from the new Seminole City center mall. The community has salt water access for canoes & kayaks with a beach, grills and screened-in picnic area. Upscale pool and clubhouse with a fitness center and two tennis courts. A walking trail surrounds the community. Right across the street from Lake Seminole Park which offers many amenities, picnic areas, trails, playgrounds and lake access. About 20 minutes to Tampa airport and 10 minutes to the gulf beaches. These condos are very popular and lease quickly. Leased unfurnished on annual lease. One small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have any available units?
7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have?
Some of 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD offers parking.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg