7040 KEY HAVEN ROAD

SPECTACULAR PANORAMIC WATER VIEWS FROM THIS TOP FLOOR CONDO! RARELY AVAILABLE 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den/office 1700 sqft condo in the resort style, waterfront community of Seminole Isle! Great condition unit offering a large kitchen with maple cabinets and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen area. Diagonal tile floor in the living areas with wood laminate in the bedrooms and office/den. Screened-in balcony with wide water views to enjoy the brilliant sunsets. Seminole Isle is a gated resort style waterfront community in a central location. Very popular area across from lake Seminole Park and a few minutes from the new Seminole City center mall. The community has salt water access for canoes & kayaks with a beach, grills and screened-in picnic area. Upscale pool and clubhouse with a fitness center and two tennis courts. A walking trail surrounds the community. Right across the street from Lake Seminole Park which offers many amenities, picnic areas, trails, playgrounds and lake access. About 20 minutes to Tampa airport and 10 minutes to the gulf beaches. These condos are very popular and lease quickly. Leased unfurnished on annual lease. One small pet may be considered.