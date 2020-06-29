All apartments in Seminole
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

6710 Tequesta Dr

6710 Tequesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Tequesta Drive, Seminole, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Seminole Pool Home 3b/2/2CG close to VA Hospital and Beaches. - Fabulous Seminole Lake Golf community close to VA hospital and Beaches. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with family room, living room with fireplace and dining area.
Eating area flows to family room which has sliding glass doors which open to Lanai and patio. Screened in Pool and Patio on the 14th tee of the golf course. Updated with new Floors and Paint. Inside utility room with Washer and Dryer. HOA restrictions. Pets welcome with restrictions. Fence will be installed within next few months. Master bath has shower only. Tub available in guest bathroom. Easy to show call for an appointment.

(RLNE4059642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have any available units?
6710 Tequesta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 6710 Tequesta Dr have?
Some of 6710 Tequesta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Tequesta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Tequesta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Tequesta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 Tequesta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr offer parking?
No, 6710 Tequesta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6710 Tequesta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6710 Tequesta Dr has a pool.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have accessible units?
No, 6710 Tequesta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Tequesta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Tequesta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Tequesta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
