6710 Tequesta Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Seminole Pool Home 3b/2/2CG close to VA Hospital and Beaches. - Fabulous Seminole Lake Golf community close to VA hospital and Beaches. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with family room, living room with fireplace and dining area.

Eating area flows to family room which has sliding glass doors which open to Lanai and patio. Screened in Pool and Patio on the 14th tee of the golf course. Updated with new Floors and Paint. Inside utility room with Washer and Dryer. HOA restrictions. Pets welcome with restrictions. Fence will be installed within next few months. Master bath has shower only. Tub available in guest bathroom. Easy to show call for an appointment.



(RLNE4059642)