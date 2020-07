Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great value for this Seminole neighborhood. Three bedroom split plan. Tile throughout most of home and carpeted master bedroom. Vaulted family room has wood planked flooring and there's a screen porch. Master bath has huge closet, large inside utility with washer/dryer hook-ups and attached two car garage. Walk or bike to the Pinellas Trail and enjoy any one of several nearby parks. Zoned Oakhurst Elementary, Seminole Middle and Seminole High. Approved breed up to 30 lbs.