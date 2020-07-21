Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage in a highly desirable area of Seminole. Directly across from Seminole Rec. on a dead end cul-de-sac with no thru traffic.

New interior and exterior paint, new fans and fixtures, new central heat and air, new kitchen countertops and backsplash, all new sinks, faucets, custom garage door and opener. The backyard is completely fenced and well kept. The interior flooring consist of updated tile throughout the home with wood laminate in the family room and back bedroom, and brand new carpet in the other 2 bedrooms. The address is 11275 90th Terrace N. Seminole

Call or text to see inside.