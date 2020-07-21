All apartments in Seminole
11275 90TH TERRACE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:16 PM

11275 90TH TERRACE

11275 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11275 90th Terrace, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage in a highly desirable area of Seminole. Directly across from Seminole Rec. on a dead end cul-de-sac with no thru traffic.
New interior and exterior paint, new fans and fixtures, new central heat and air, new kitchen countertops and backsplash, all new sinks, faucets, custom garage door and opener. The backyard is completely fenced and well kept. The interior flooring consist of updated tile throughout the home with wood laminate in the family room and back bedroom, and brand new carpet in the other 2 bedrooms. The address is 11275 90th Terrace N. Seminole
Call or text to see inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have any available units?
11275 90TH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11275 90TH TERRACE have?
Some of 11275 90TH TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11275 90TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
11275 90TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11275 90TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 11275 90TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 11275 90TH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11275 90TH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 11275 90TH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 11275 90TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11275 90TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11275 90TH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11275 90TH TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
