11200 86TH AVENUE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

11200 86TH AVENUE

11200 86th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11200 86th Ave, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
sauna
yoga
CAREFREE EASY LIVING awaits in this 55+ condo that backs up to a park like setting with front and rear balconies. This immaculate remodeled condo boasts new kitchen counters, sink and faucet, new refrigerator, new bathroom vanity, sink and faucets. Freshly painted and new carpet and new laminate wood floors in bathroom and kitchen. Seminole Gardens offers many amenities including heated pool and Jacuzzi, sauna shuffleboard billiards, library and fitness all within steps. Activities include bingo, card games,yoga, zumba, line dancing and more. Located just minutes to the Gulf Beaches, and walking distance to the new Seminole Town Square Mall, with lots of shops, restaurants and movie theater. Or you can take the FREE Community Bus. Over 50 acres of winding walking paths, lakes and canals. Enjoy the Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have any available units?
11200 86TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 11200 86TH AVENUE have?
Some of 11200 86TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 86TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11200 86TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 86TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 11200 86TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 86TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 86TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
