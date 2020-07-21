11200 86TH AVENUE

Amenities

CAREFREE EASY LIVING awaits in this 55+ condo that backs up to a park like setting with front and rear balconies. This immaculate remodeled condo boasts new kitchen counters, sink and faucet, new refrigerator, new bathroom vanity, sink and faucets. Freshly painted and new carpet and new laminate wood floors in bathroom and kitchen. Seminole Gardens offers many amenities including heated pool and Jacuzzi, sauna shuffleboard billiards, library and fitness all within steps. Activities include bingo, card games,yoga, zumba, line dancing and more. Located just minutes to the Gulf Beaches, and walking distance to the new Seminole Town Square Mall, with lots of shops, restaurants and movie theater. Or you can take the FREE Community Bus. Over 50 acres of winding walking paths, lakes and canals. Enjoy the Lifestyle!