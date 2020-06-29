All apartments in Seminole
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

10530 77th Ter 221

10530 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10530 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH 2nd Floor CLEAN Condo/All Ages - Property Id: 223191

Now Ready for a TENANT! FOR RENT in Villa Milan, just off Seminole Blvd & right across the street from SEMINOLE CITY MALL. Very clean, 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 2nd Floor CONDO, All appliances, Reserved Parking Space, Beautiful Tiled/Screened Lanai with view of Lake Seminole. All Ages Welcome, Sorry no Pets, Pool, Laundry Facility on Site, Stairs and Elevators. Community Private dock overlooking Seminole Lake. $100 Application Fee, Background Check, $1000 Deposit due at Application & $1000 due at Move-In Date. Water, Sewer, Trash & Basic Cable included. (Not 55+) 1 Year Rental Minimum/No Short Term. $100 Application Fee & Includes Background Check. All Ages No Pets $1000 Deposit due at time of Application Rent includes Assigned Parking, Community Pool, Laundry Facility on Site, Sewer, Water, Trash & Basic Cable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223191
Property Id 223191

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5548623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have any available units?
10530 77th Ter 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
What amenities does 10530 77th Ter 221 have?
Some of 10530 77th Ter 221's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10530 77th Ter 221 currently offering any rent specials?
10530 77th Ter 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 77th Ter 221 pet-friendly?
No, 10530 77th Ter 221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 offer parking?
Yes, 10530 77th Ter 221 offers parking.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10530 77th Ter 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have a pool?
Yes, 10530 77th Ter 221 has a pool.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have accessible units?
No, 10530 77th Ter 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10530 77th Ter 221 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 77th Ter 221 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10530 77th Ter 221 does not have units with air conditioning.
