10530 77th Ter 221

Now Ready for a TENANT! FOR RENT in Villa Milan, just off Seminole Blvd & right across the street from SEMINOLE CITY MALL. Very clean, 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 2nd Floor CONDO, All appliances, Reserved Parking Space, Beautiful Tiled/Screened Lanai with view of Lake Seminole. All Ages Welcome, Sorry no Pets, Pool, Laundry Facility on Site, Stairs and Elevators. Community Private dock overlooking Seminole Lake. $100 Application Fee, Background Check, $1000 Deposit due at Application & $1000 due at Move-In Date. Water, Sewer, Trash & Basic Cable included. (Not 55+) 1 Year Rental Minimum/No Short Term. $100 Application Fee & Includes Background Check. All Ages No Pets $1000 Deposit due at time of Application Rent includes Assigned Parking, Community Pool, Laundry Facility on Site, Sewer, Water, Trash & Basic Cable

