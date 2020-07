Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. The floors sparkle, the yard is fenced and great for puppies and children at over a half acre large! Quiet neighborhood, plenty of space both inside and out! Lots of shopping, beaches and entertainment nearby!

This home is also in Seminoles highest rated Elementary School district, Orange Grove Elementary!