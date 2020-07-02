10237 62nd Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Quiet street, steps from the pinellas trail and 3 miles from Madeira beach. Fenced in backyard pet friendly. Furnished or can move furniture to garage. Outdoor screened-in area. Washer & dryer are older but work great.

Utilities are usually around $200 a month for electric, internet & water.

Please contact me before filling out an application to discuss details. No additional fee for pets!

Rent is discounted to include biweekly tenant lawn maintenance or add $60. Due to covid 19 i can work with you on deposit.