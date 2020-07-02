10237 62nd Avenue North

Amenities
Quiet street, steps from the pinellas trail and 3 miles from Madeira beach. Fenced in backyard pet friendly. Furnished or can move furniture to garage. Outdoor screened-in area. Washer & dryer are older but work great.
Utilities are usually around $200 a month for electric, internet & water.
Please contact me before filling out an application to discuss details. No additional fee for pets!
Rent is discounted to include biweekly tenant lawn maintenance or add $60. Due to covid 19 i can work with you on deposit.