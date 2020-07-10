10210 66th ave

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

MO/LB Check out this 2 bed 1 Bath single family home WITH A BONUS ROOM! This property is located in the desirable Seminole neighborhood! Nearby schools include Orange Grove Elementary School, Osceola Middle School and Seminole High School. Open layout feel, with plenty of room for storage inside & out. Interior has been recently updated with a fresh coat of paint!! HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD, perfect for entertainment. Property has wall units through-out, laundry hook ups on property.