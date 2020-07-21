962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE unit in the heart of Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. NEW paint, carpet and appliances throughout. SPACIOUS living area features large windows, letting in lots of natural light. UPDATED kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off kitchen. Cozy up to the fireplace located in the central living area. Prime parking spot. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the community pool.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5039843)