Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100

962 Newcastle Cir · No Longer Available
Location

962 Newcastle Cir, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE unit in the heart of Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. NEW paint, carpet and appliances throughout. SPACIOUS living area features large windows, letting in lots of natural light. UPDATED kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Separate dining area off kitchen. Cozy up to the fireplace located in the central living area. Prime parking spot. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the community pool.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have any available units?
962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have?
Some of 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 currently offering any rent specials?
962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 is pet friendly.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 offer parking?
Yes, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 offers parking.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have a pool?
Yes, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 has a pool.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have accessible units?
No, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 New Castle Circle, Unit 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
