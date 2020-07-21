717 BAYWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior offers an extended drive, a stunningly large, lush-green lawn, and a charming covered porch entrance, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, and updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and granite countertops. Make this your home and apply today!