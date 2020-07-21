All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
717 BAYWOOD DRIVE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

717 BAYWOOD DRIVE

717 Baywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

717 Baywood Drive, Seminole County, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Property Amenities
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior offers an extended drive, a stunningly large, lush-green lawn, and a charming covered porch entrance, while the backyard is complete with a patio area and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features stylish laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, and updated bathrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and granite countertops. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
717 BAYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
717 BAYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 BAYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
