Seminole County, FL
631 Whitman Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

631 Whitman Cove

631 Whitman Cove · No Longer Available
Location

631 Whitman Cove, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning! Best describes this home. Come take a look at this custom built pool home with many designer features including gourmet kitchen, pool and spa, spacious family room, stone fireplace, and upgraded master suite with spa like master bath. Enjoy the benefits of "A" rated schools also. Contact agent today to schedule a tour of this lovely home.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Whitman Cove have any available units?
631 Whitman Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 631 Whitman Cove have?
Some of 631 Whitman Cove's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Whitman Cove currently offering any rent specials?
631 Whitman Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Whitman Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Whitman Cove is pet friendly.
Does 631 Whitman Cove offer parking?
No, 631 Whitman Cove does not offer parking.
Does 631 Whitman Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Whitman Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Whitman Cove have a pool?
Yes, 631 Whitman Cove has a pool.
Does 631 Whitman Cove have accessible units?
No, 631 Whitman Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Whitman Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Whitman Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Whitman Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Whitman Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
