631 Whitman Cove

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Stunning! Best describes this home. Come take a look at this custom built pool home with many designer features including gourmet kitchen, pool and spa, spacious family room, stone fireplace, and upgraded master suite with spa like master bath. Enjoy the benefits of "A" rated schools also. Contact agent today to schedule a tour of this lovely home.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.