4534 BOND LANE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

4534 BOND LANE

4534 Bond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4534 Bond Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to this freshly painted, spacious, pet friendly rental property in the sought after Carillon community of Madison Park. With large windows throughout the property offering plenty of natural light, this home is light and bright. The split bedroom floor plan offers wood and tile flooring, an eat-in kitchen and interior laundry room. Entertain in the kitchen overlooking the spacious family room with a decorative fireplace and built in features. Relax and enjoy the the privacy of the screened covered porch and fenced back yard. This home is located within easy access to the University of Central Florida, Oviedo area public schools, Seminole State College, shopping, dining, amenities and major thoroughfares. Bring the pets and move in today. Lawn service, washer and dryer included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 BOND LANE have any available units?
4534 BOND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 4534 BOND LANE have?
Some of 4534 BOND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4534 BOND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4534 BOND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 BOND LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4534 BOND LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4534 BOND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4534 BOND LANE offers parking.
Does 4534 BOND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4534 BOND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 BOND LANE have a pool?
No, 4534 BOND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4534 BOND LANE have accessible units?
No, 4534 BOND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 BOND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4534 BOND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4534 BOND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4534 BOND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
