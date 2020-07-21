4534 BOND LANE

Amenities

Come home to this freshly painted, spacious, pet friendly rental property in the sought after Carillon community of Madison Park. With large windows throughout the property offering plenty of natural light, this home is light and bright. The split bedroom floor plan offers wood and tile flooring, an eat-in kitchen and interior laundry room. Entertain in the kitchen overlooking the spacious family room with a decorative fireplace and built in features. Relax and enjoy the the privacy of the screened covered porch and fenced back yard. This home is located within easy access to the University of Central Florida, Oviedo area public schools, Seminole State College, shopping, dining, amenities and major thoroughfares. Bring the pets and move in today. Lawn service, washer and dryer included in rent.