Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3522 Caruso Place

3522 Caruso Place · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Caruso Place, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

MOVE IN NOW- Lovely 3 bd 2.5 ba corner unit townhome! NO CARPET! Tile on 1st floor/stairs & 2nd floor wood laminate - Rent: $1,850 Deposit: $1,850

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome. Kitchen features 42" cabinets with a large closet pantry and breakfast area. This home offers ceramic tile downstairs, hardwood on the stairs and wood laminate floors through the upstairs area. NO CARPET! Convenient 1/2 bath on 1st floor.

2nd floor - Spacious 3 bedrooms, master bathroom offers a walk in shower and double vanity. Enjoy an additional bonus area upstairs for a perfect study space.

Includes Lawncare & Washer and Dryer with rent!

GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN! Enjoy community pool & playground!!

Oviedo boasts a wonderful community center, new Oviedo on the Park, shopping (Oviedo Mall), and easy access to all parts of the city via major roads. Don't miss out and call for your private viewing today! Will not last!

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ 321-230-8775 or email at ROSAV@HOMEVEST.COM to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Carillon
Middle - Jackson
High - Hagerty
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

***STUDENTS Considered WITH 3+ YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ***

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Caruso Place have any available units?
3522 Caruso Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3522 Caruso Place have?
Some of 3522 Caruso Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Caruso Place currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Caruso Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Caruso Place pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Caruso Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 3522 Caruso Place offer parking?
No, 3522 Caruso Place does not offer parking.
Does 3522 Caruso Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 Caruso Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Caruso Place have a pool?
Yes, 3522 Caruso Place has a pool.
Does 3522 Caruso Place have accessible units?
No, 3522 Caruso Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Caruso Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Caruso Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Caruso Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Caruso Place does not have units with air conditioning.
