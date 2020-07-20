3522 Caruso Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse playground pool

MOVE IN NOW- Lovely 3 bd 2.5 ba corner unit townhome! NO CARPET! Tile on 1st floor/stairs & 2nd floor wood laminate - Rent: $1,850 Deposit: $1,850



Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit townhome. Kitchen features 42" cabinets with a large closet pantry and breakfast area. This home offers ceramic tile downstairs, hardwood on the stairs and wood laminate floors through the upstairs area. NO CARPET! Convenient 1/2 bath on 1st floor.



2nd floor - Spacious 3 bedrooms, master bathroom offers a walk in shower and double vanity. Enjoy an additional bonus area upstairs for a perfect study space.



Includes Lawncare & Washer and Dryer with rent!



GREAT LOCATION- IN HAWTHORNE GLEN! Enjoy community pool & playground!!



Oviedo boasts a wonderful community center, new Oviedo on the Park, shopping (Oviedo Mall), and easy access to all parts of the city via major roads. Don't miss out and call for your private viewing today! Will not last!



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ 321-230-8775 or email at ROSAV@HOMEVEST.COM to schedule a showing of the home!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Carillon

Middle - Jackson

High - Hagerty

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



***STUDENTS Considered WITH 3+ YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ***



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



