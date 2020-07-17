2553 Grassy Point Drive 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court trash valet

Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208



Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition. A Must See!

Enjoy the pretty lake views from your bedroom and balcony! Fresh paints with vaulted ceiling in living room, all new blinds and Redi arch pleated fabric window shade, ceiling fans/light fixtures, and new laminate wood floors in all rooms, kitchen wall backslashes, new 6 x 36 wood look porcelain floor tile in kitchen/bathroom, new oven/range. Enjoy fabulous community amenities including 2 large pools, 2 heated spas, 24 hour fitness center, club house, tennis court, shuffleboard and playground, on site car wash area, laundry facility, lake fishing pier even canoeing at Lake Blue Heron and free valet trash pick-up service and much more. Located in Lake Mary near schools, library, shopping, dining, near I-4 and close to Seminole Mall. Great Lake Mary location. Call now to schedule your private viewing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2553-grassy-point-drive-lake-mary-fl-unit-207/307208

Property Id 307208



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946966)