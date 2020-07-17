2553 Grassy Point Drive 207

Amenities
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208
Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition. A Must See!
Enjoy the pretty lake views from your bedroom and balcony! Fresh paints with vaulted ceiling in living room, all new blinds and Redi arch pleated fabric window shade, ceiling fans/light fixtures, and new laminate wood floors in all rooms, kitchen wall backslashes, new 6 x 36 wood look porcelain floor tile in kitchen/bathroom, new oven/range. Enjoy fabulous community amenities including 2 large pools, 2 heated spas, 24 hour fitness center, club house, tennis court, shuffleboard and playground, on site car wash area, laundry facility, lake fishing pier even canoeing at Lake Blue Heron and free valet trash pick-up service and much more. Located in Lake Mary near schools, library, shopping, dining, near I-4 and close to Seminole Mall. Great Lake Mary location. Call now to schedule your private viewing!
No Pets Allowed
