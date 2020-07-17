All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2553 Grassy Point Drive 207

2553 Grassy Point Drive · (407) 833-8724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2553 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
trash valet
Beautiful Lake View Condo - Property Id: 307208

Beautiful 2/1, 2nd Floor, Lake View Condo, newly renovated very picturesque and private in a gated community at Lake Mary. Move-in ready condition. A Must See!
Enjoy the pretty lake views from your bedroom and balcony! Fresh paints with vaulted ceiling in living room, all new blinds and Redi arch pleated fabric window shade, ceiling fans/light fixtures, and new laminate wood floors in all rooms, kitchen wall backslashes, new 6 x 36 wood look porcelain floor tile in kitchen/bathroom, new oven/range. Enjoy fabulous community amenities including 2 large pools, 2 heated spas, 24 hour fitness center, club house, tennis court, shuffleboard and playground, on site car wash area, laundry facility, lake fishing pier even canoeing at Lake Blue Heron and free valet trash pick-up service and much more. Located in Lake Mary near schools, library, shopping, dining, near I-4 and close to Seminole Mall. Great Lake Mary location. Call now to schedule your private viewing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2553-grassy-point-drive-lake-mary-fl-unit-207/307208
Property Id 307208

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have any available units?
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have?
Some of 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 offer parking?
No, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 does not offer parking.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 has a pool.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have accessible units?
No, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2553 Grassy Point Drive 207?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity