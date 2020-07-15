All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2266 Milltowne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2266 Milltowne Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2266 Milltowne Way

2266 Milltowne Way · (321) 230-8775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2266 Milltowne Way, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2266 Milltowne Way · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550

Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet in bedrooms! Fenced in back yard! Spacious split floor plan! Extra high ceilings with skylights in living/family room area!! 3 separate sliding glass doors lead to the fenced in back yard!! Large master bedroom with garden tub/shower combo in master bath!!
Plenty of closet space!! Spacious 2 car garage attached!!

Tenant brings washer and dryer.

Tenant responsible for lawncare.

Easy access to schools, shopping, dinning, Airport, major highways and much more.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Lake Mary
Middle - Greenwood Lakes
High - Lake Mary
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Milltowne Way have any available units?
2266 Milltowne Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2266 Milltowne Way have?
Some of 2266 Milltowne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Milltowne Way currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Milltowne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Milltowne Way pet-friendly?
No, 2266 Milltowne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Milltowne Way offers parking.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 Milltowne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way have a pool?
No, 2266 Milltowne Way does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way have accessible units?
No, 2266 Milltowne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 Milltowne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 Milltowne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 Milltowne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2266 Milltowne Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Pure Living Heathrow
740 Savory Pl
Heathrow, FL 32746
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr
Longwood, FL 32779
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity