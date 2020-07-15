2266 Milltowne Way

Amenities

Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550



Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet in bedrooms! Fenced in back yard! Spacious split floor plan! Extra high ceilings with skylights in living/family room area!! 3 separate sliding glass doors lead to the fenced in back yard!! Large master bedroom with garden tub/shower combo in master bath!!

Plenty of closet space!! Spacious 2 car garage attached!!



Tenant brings washer and dryer.



Tenant responsible for lawncare.



Easy access to schools, shopping, dinning, Airport, major highways and much more.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Lake Mary

Middle - Greenwood Lakes

High - Lake Mary

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



No Pets Allowed



