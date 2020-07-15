2266 Milltowne Way

Amenities
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550
Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet in bedrooms! Fenced in back yard! Spacious split floor plan! Extra high ceilings with skylights in living/family room area!! 3 separate sliding glass doors lead to the fenced in back yard!! Large master bedroom with garden tub/shower combo in master bath!!
Plenty of closet space!! Spacious 2 car garage attached!!
Tenant brings washer and dryer.
Tenant responsible for lawncare.
Easy access to schools, shopping, dinning, Airport, major highways and much more.
CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!
Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.
Schools:
Elementary - Lake Mary
Middle - Greenwood Lakes
High - Lake Mary
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**
Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5121416)