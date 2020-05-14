All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1722 Pineview Ave

1722 Pineview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Pineview Ave, Seminole County, FL 32750

Amenities

new construction
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
new construction
New Construction Home in Longwood - Brand new home featuring 3 bedroom and 2 baths, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and private yard. Home was designed for energy efficiency with R-38 insulation, high efficiency HVAC system and water heater, high impact windows and well water with water treatment system. Tenants are responsible for power, internet/cable and lawn maintenance. Water and sewer are included due to well and septic systems. Call today to schedule a private showing!

www.weicherthallmark.com, under property management tab search for available rental and click apply on the property. $55 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Pineview Ave have any available units?
1722 Pineview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 1722 Pineview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Pineview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Pineview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave offer parking?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave have a pool?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave have accessible units?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Pineview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Pineview Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1722 Pineview Ave has units with air conditioning.
