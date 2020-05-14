1722 Pineview Ave

Amenities

New Construction Home in Longwood - Brand new home featuring 3 bedroom and 2 baths, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and private yard. Home was designed for energy efficiency with R-38 insulation, high efficiency HVAC system and water heater, high impact windows and well water with water treatment system. Tenants are responsible for power, internet/cable and lawn maintenance. Water and sewer are included due to well and septic systems. Call today to schedule a private showing!



www.weicherthallmark.com, under property management tab search for available rental and click apply on the property. $55 application fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



