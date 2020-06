Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Need to see this great 2 bedroom home! Open floor plan with living room and an additional room off the living room that could be used for multiple purposes. Eat in kitchen, with built in oven and counter cooktop. Beautiful updated floors, and bathroom. Carpet only in bedrooms. Large Screen porch overlooks spacious backyard and has a one car garage. Make your appointment today!