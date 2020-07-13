/
apartments with pool
119 Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL with pool
Sebastian Highlands
121 Admiral Circle
121 Admiral Circle, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Sebastian Highlands
1205 Schumann Drive
1205 Schumann Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
798 Gossamer Wing Way
798 Gossamer Wing Way, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Golf course view in Collier Club! - Large corner lot overlooks the 4th hole of the golf course. Great room with triple pocket sliders leading out to huge screened patio.
Sebastian Highlands
116 Drake Way
116 Drake Way, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2110 sqft
116 Drake Way Available 07/15/20 Sebastian River Landing Home - Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features a lovely entrance foyer opening to a cathedral living room and formal dining area.
Sebastian Highlands
457 Englar Drive
457 Englar Drive, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1546 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 457 Englar Drive in Sebastian. View photos, descriptions and more!
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.
Sebastian Highlands
382 Benchor Street
382 Benchor Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
IMMACULATE seasonal retreat in a very safe and quiet Sebastian neighborhood, beachy feel inside, relaxing patio & pool outside. Conveniently located, just minutes to scenic waterfront, restaurants and shopping. Small pets considered.
Sebastian Highlands
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
Sebastian Highlands
122 Filbert Street
122 Filbert Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Wow this home has it all a true turn key property! Stunning pool home with no expense spared in furnishing!! Such a warm feeling you want to call this home! Great big covered pool area for swimming and entertaining you wont want to leave! Great
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian
6175 S Mirror Lake Drive
6175 South Mirror Lake Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spectacular rental opportunity. Live in Reflections on the River, one of Sebastian's finest riverfront gated communities. Desirable 1st floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo with spacious open floor plan.
9612 Riverside Drive
9612 Riverside Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
UPDATED FURNISHED CONDO WITH SOUTH EAST VIEW OF THE INTRACOASTAL......SPACIOUS GLASSED/SCREENED LANAI...LAUNDRY IN UNIT...THIS IS AN ELEVATOR BUILDING....AND IS AVAILBLE JUNE 15 TO DECEMBER 1 ....USE OF ALL THE AMENTIES.....
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
6122 River Run Drive
6122 River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Riverfront marina community across from Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge and just a few miles from the Sebastian Inlet and beautiful uncrowded beaches. Freshly painted in and out and furnished for annual lease.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
1295 Winding Oaks E Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to enjoy the peace & quiet. Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
Haven Green Pinewood
909 Sequoia Street
909 Sequoia Street, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1156 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer.
1315 E Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Cir E, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Great vacation location! 2/2 Fully furnished for seasonal or off season. Short walk to one of Vero Beach's most beautiful beaches. Tenant will pay for excess electricity bill if it applies and daily $19.26 Sea Oaks Club Membership Fee.
7950 145th Street
7950 145th St, Roseland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Riverfront breathtaking 6 1/2 acre property includes 4 1/2 acres of manicured yard. Landlord pays pool & yard maintenance. Can rent seasonal, or annual up to 2 years, perfect if you're building a new home.
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
