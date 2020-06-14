/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL
Sebastian Highlands
620 S Easy Street
620 South Easy Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spectacular rental! This place has it all! Home offers split plan,inside laundry, fenced yard, screened in pool, new kitchen, and beautiful new bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian
13570 Westport Drive
13570 Westport Dr, Roseland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Furnished 2/2 plus den with 3rd floor River view. Community offers Dock, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis fitness center and gate.
9612 Riverside Drive
9612 Riverside Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
UPDATED FURNISHED CONDO WITH SOUTH EAST VIEW OF THE INTRACOASTAL......SPACIOUS GLASSED/SCREENED LANAI...LAUNDRY IN UNIT...THIS IS AN ELEVATOR BUILDING....AND IS AVAILBLE JUNE 15 TO DECEMBER 1 ....USE OF ALL THE AMENTIES.....
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian
Haven Green Pinewood
909 Sequoia Street
909 Sequoia Street, Micco, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1156 sqft
Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer.
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
9465 Frangipani Drive
9465 Frangipani Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming island bungalow available for monthly/seasonal/annual rental. Fully furnished/turn-key. Pet friendly - Quiet neighborhood just a few blocks from beach. Tropical private backyard with screened patio. Fully equipped kitchen.
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
13060 Highway A1A
13060 Highway A1a, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $4,500 to $6,000. Fully furnished.
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
4795 66th Place
4795 66th Place, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wow! Fully furnished and ready for occupancy starting April 15th to November 1st.
8830 S Sea Oaks Way
8830 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Ocean & Pool front condo. Screened Lanai allows you to enjoy the breeze all day and night. Newer stainless appliances are furnished and ready to move in. Beach Club, Tennis Club, & Marina within short walking distance.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastian
5569 Cord Grass Lane
5569 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1058 sqft
Come rent paradise for $2200 (year lease) and eXperience ''Island Life'' with this fully furnished 2bdrm/2bth Townhouse Rental.
5522 Cord Grass Lane
5522 Cord Grass Lane, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1382 sqft
Available August 1! Long term rental fully furnished, 3/2 villa located in highly sought after South Shores community.
4540 First Street
4540 1st Street, Grant-Valkaria, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
Welcome Home! This is home features lots of upgrades and is a FULLY Furnished 2bedroom 2 bath home with screened in porch in the cozy community of Grant. Come, relax and enjoy the neighborhood.
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
