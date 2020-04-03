All apartments in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach, FL
925 Highway A1a
Last updated April 3 2020

925 Highway A1a

925 Highway A1a · (813) 380-5105
Location

925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1970 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ... an unspoiled beach with private access.Amenities include secure building access, newly refurbished heated pool and one assigned parking space with storage unit located in common area garage.This condo has a spacious split floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and large laundry room with tub.Master suite boasts lovely Bahamian furnishings with King bed, direct balcony access, walk in closet, jetted tub, walk in shower, and double vanities.Available from July 1 to October 30,2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Highway A1a have any available units?
925 Highway A1a has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Highway A1a have?
Some of 925 Highway A1a's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
925 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 925 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 925 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 925 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 925 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 925 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 925 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 925 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
