925 Highway A1a

Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ... an unspoiled beach with private access.Amenities include secure building access, newly refurbished heated pool and one assigned parking space with storage unit located in common area garage.This condo has a spacious split floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and large laundry room with tub.Master suite boasts lovely Bahamian furnishings with King bed, direct balcony access, walk in closet, jetted tub, walk in shower, and double vanities.Available from July 1 to October 30,2020.