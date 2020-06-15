Amenities

746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the beach! This lovely and open town home has 2 bedrooms with en-suites and walk in closets. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Nice open kitchen with breakfast bar and open to the living and dining area. Perfect for family and entertaining. Nice sized patio area for relaxing and BBQ. This lovely home is rented furnished. IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the beach! This lovely and open town home has 2 bedrooms with en-suites and walk in closets. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Nice open kitchen with breakfast bar and open to the living and dining area. Perfect for family and entertaining. Nice sized patio area for relaxing and BBQ. Available of July 1, 2020 for move in. Please contact Liz Cooper, 321-890-9972 for more information. 1 year leas only



