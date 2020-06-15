All apartments in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach, FL
746 Ventura Dr
Last updated June 15 2020

746 Ventura Dr

746 Ventura Dr · (321) 890-9972
Location

746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 746 Ventura Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the beach! This lovely and open town home has 2 bedrooms with en-suites and walk in closets. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Nice open kitchen with breakfast bar and open to the living and dining area. Perfect for family and entertaining. Nice sized patio area for relaxing and BBQ. This lovely home is rented furnished. IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center and playground, but also the beach! This lovely and open town home has 2 bedrooms with en-suites and walk in closets. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Nice open kitchen with breakfast bar and open to the living and dining area. Perfect for family and entertaining. Nice sized patio area for relaxing and BBQ. Available of July 1, 2020 for move in. Please contact Liz Cooper, 321-890-9972 for more information. 1 year leas only

(RLNE4914237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Ventura Dr have any available units?
746 Ventura Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 746 Ventura Dr have?
Some of 746 Ventura Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Ventura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
746 Ventura Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Ventura Dr pet-friendly?
No, 746 Ventura Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 746 Ventura Dr offer parking?
No, 746 Ventura Dr does not offer parking.
Does 746 Ventura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Ventura Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Ventura Dr have a pool?
Yes, 746 Ventura Dr has a pool.
Does 746 Ventura Dr have accessible units?
No, 746 Ventura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Ventura Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Ventura Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Ventura Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Ventura Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
