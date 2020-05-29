All apartments in Satellite Beach
1175 Highway A1a

1175 Highway A1a · (321) 223-4364
Location

1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
Gulfstream Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor. The large living area is filled with abundant natural light that enters via the large windows that provide endless ocean views. Enjoy the benefits of hot water and basic cable and internet included in your monthly rent. Exterior features and include private access to the beach, a community pool, tennis courts, sauna and a clubhouse to enjoy! Under building parking for one car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Highway A1a have any available units?
1175 Highway A1a has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1175 Highway A1a have?
Some of 1175 Highway A1a's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Highway A1a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Satellite Beach.
Does 1175 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 1175 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 1175 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 1175 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
