1175 Highway A1a

You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor. The large living area is filled with abundant natural light that enters via the large windows that provide endless ocean views. Enjoy the benefits of hot water and basic cable and internet included in your monthly rent. Exterior features and include private access to the beach, a community pool, tennis courts, sauna and a clubhouse to enjoy! Under building parking for one car.