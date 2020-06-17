All apartments in Sarasota Springs
Sarasota Springs, FL
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE

5209 Brookmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Brookmeade Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You'll love living in this stylish home! This home features rich laminate flooring as well as tile and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have any available units?
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota Springs, FL.
What amenities does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have?
Some of 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 BROOKMEADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
