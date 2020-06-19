3255 BENEVA ROAD

Amenities

AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included. King bed in the master bedroom & twin beds in the guest bedroom. Two heated community pools & two community tennis courts on site. Community/game room. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, & Siesta Key beaches. Also available OFF-SEASON SPRING, SUMMER, FALL AT $1000/MONTH. TENANT PAYS FOR UTILITIES. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.