All apartments in Sarasota Springs
Find more places like 3255 BENEVA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota Springs, FL
/
3255 BENEVA ROAD
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

3255 BENEVA ROAD

3255 Beneva Road · (941) 600-6878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3255 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
game room
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included. King bed in the master bedroom & twin beds in the guest bedroom. Two heated community pools & two community tennis courts on site. Community/game room. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, & Siesta Key beaches. Also available OFF-SEASON SPRING, SUMMER, FALL AT $1000/MONTH. TENANT PAYS FOR UTILITIES. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have any available units?
3255 BENEVA ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have?
Some of 3255 BENEVA ROAD's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 BENEVA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3255 BENEVA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 BENEVA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD offer parking?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3255 BENEVA ROAD has a pool.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3255 BENEVA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3255 BENEVA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3255 BENEVA ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sarasota Springs 1 BedroomsSarasota Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Springs Apartments with BalconiesSarasota Springs Apartments with Pools
Sarasota Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FL
Bee Ridge, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity