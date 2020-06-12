3245 BENEVA ROAD

Amenities

Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community. This one bedroom, one bathroom first floor condo has a living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen and a lanai that overlooks the community pool. The condo comes with one assigned parking spot. Community amenities include laundry, heated pool, shuffle board and tennis courts. Conveniently located off of Beneva Road. Available for a short term or long term rental as of April 15th. Rent for Dec-April is $1,800 per month, May-Nov $1,200 and the annual rent is $1,000 per month. Booked for season 2020. Call today!!