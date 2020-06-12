All apartments in Sarasota Springs
Find more places like 3245 BENEVA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

3245 BENEVA ROAD

3245 Beneva Road · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community. This one bedroom, one bathroom first floor condo has a living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen and a lanai that overlooks the community pool. The condo comes with one assigned parking spot. Community amenities include laundry, heated pool, shuffle board and tennis courts. Conveniently located off of Beneva Road. Available for a short term or long term rental as of April 15th. Rent for Dec-April is $1,800 per month, May-Nov $1,200 and the annual rent is $1,000 per month. Booked for season 2020. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have any available units?
3245 BENEVA ROAD has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have?
Some of 3245 BENEVA ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 BENEVA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3245 BENEVA ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 BENEVA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3245 BENEVA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3245 BENEVA ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 BENEVA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3245 BENEVA ROAD has a pool.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3245 BENEVA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3245 BENEVA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3245 BENEVA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3245 BENEVA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
